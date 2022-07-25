Accidental shooting claims South Bend women’s life

NILES — An accidental shooting has claimed in Howard Township has claimed the life of a South Bend woman according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the 3100 block of Detroit Road at approximately 4:26 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, it was learned that 35-year-old South Bend resident, Brittany Young had been shot.

Emergency personnel rendered aid, but Young succumbed to her injuries.

The initial investigation determined that there was an accidental discharge of a firearm while Young was transporting it into the house.

Assisting the Sheriff’s office were Howard Township fire department and firstt responders, SMCAS ambulance service, and the Michigan State police.

This incident remains under investigation