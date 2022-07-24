Sandra L. Swartz

April 25, 1940-July 21, 2022

Sandra Lee “Sandie” Swartz, age 82, of Kalamazoo, died peacefully Thursday, July 21, 2022, in the comfort of her family’s presence.

Her life began April 25, 1940, in Buchanan, Michigan, the eldest of five children born to James and Madeline Swartz.

Sandie’s passions were her children and grandchildren. She was an accomplished quilter, master gardener, and she loved nature, particularly her birds. She was a wonderful cook and baker: no one will ever make a molasses cookie better than hers. Sandie had a wonderful sense of humor and made the people around her feel good. She was the most loving, compassionate and tender human being who always put others first. The world will never be the same without her.

Sandie will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her children Bryan Poehlman, Jann Poehlman, Ann Poehlman; three grandchildren, Samantha (Terrance) Smith-King, Mitchell Smith, Madison Poehlman; two sisters, Geraldine Specht, Katherine Hammon; two brothers, Joseph “Buck” (Patty) Swartz, William “Bill” Swartz; a host of nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews.

Family and friends will gather Monday, July 25, 2022, at 11 a.m. to celebrate Sandie’s life in Northeastern Baptist Church, 6536 East G Avenue, Kalamazoo, Michigan 49048.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Sandie be made to Centrica Hospice, 7100 Stadium Drive, Kalamazoo, Michigan 49009.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.