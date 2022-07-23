Niles Burn Run set to roll July 30

NILES — The Niles Burn Run invites local area motorcycle riders to sign up for its annual “Niles Burn Run” event running Saturday, July 30 and Sunday, July 31 at Niles Riverfront Park. Participants can register at the event.

The Niles Burn Run is a two-day event. Saturday features a Car, Truck, & Bike Show that requires a $20 donation to enter. Live entertainment and a beer garden will follow from 12:30 to 9:30 p.m. There is no fee for the concert. More than 25 different vendors and seven different food vendors will be in attendance.

Sunday features the escorted motorcycle ride. Registration starts at 9 a .m.along with a pancake breakfast hosted by the Christian Motorcycle Association, who will be having a service before the ride. The police and fire-escorted ride will depart at noon and run 50 miles through Berrien and Cass Counties, before returning for lunch and raffles to be drawn. The cost is $30 for individual riders and $40 for riders with passengers and includes both a meal and t-shirt. Ride shirts will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis for day of registrants.

About Niles Burn Run

Founded in 2001 and based in Niles, Michigan, the Niles Burn Run is a 501 C 3 charity run by volunteers with the mission of helping to fund the Great Lakes Burn Camp. All money raised at the event goes directly to the Great Lakes Burn Camp, which hosts summer and winter sleep-away camps for kids who have sustained burn injuries. Because of groups like the Niles Burn Run, children can attend this camp for free at no cost to their families.