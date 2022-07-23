Cass County Fair returns to Cassopolis July 31

CASSOPOLIS — The Cass County Fairgrounds is buzzing with life once again.

Residents from across the county are hard at work preparing for the annual Cass County Fair taking place from Sunday, July 31 to Saturday, Aug. 6.

The fair will host many 4-H club competitions, a carnival and grandstand entertainment.

General gate admission is $7 for adults daily, $2 for children 6 to 12 and free for children under the age of six. Throughout the fair, there will be a number of days during which certain individuals can enter for free or a reduced price.

Cass County Fair Board President Brian Kuemin is looking forward to another week of fair festivities.

“It feels great to be gearing up for another fair week,” Kuemin said. “Countless hours have been put in preparing for this year’s fair starting right after last year’s fair and will continue right up to and through this year’s fair, not only by our board and staff but by many volunteers.”

From the 4-H programs and contests to the grandstand events, Kuemin believes the diversity of the fair’s events will keep guests entertained.

“We are looking for another fantastic year, hopefully there is something for everyone,” he said. “Maybe it’s coming to watch our youth display their projects, maybe to get a sweet treat from one of our food vendors, or to enjoy the sights and sounds of our Midway, or to take in a grandstand show.”

For a full list of prices, specials and a schedule, visit mycasscountyfair.com.