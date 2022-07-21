Update: Police release names of employee, driver involved in crash

BERRIEN COUNTY — The Berrien Springs Oronoka Township Police Department has identified the Berrien County Road Commission employee who was killed in a crash in Berrien County Wednesday, as well as the driver of the vehicle involved.

At approximately 2:59 p.m. Wednesday, emergency personnel were dispatched to Red Bud Trail near Little Glendora Road where they found Road Commission employee William “Mack” Isom, 57, of Baroda, who had been working on cutting up a fallen tree which was in the roadway across Red Bud Trail. A southbound vehicle, driven by Taylor Johnson, 34, of Buchanan, collided with the tree and Isom.

Isom, who has worked for the Road Commission just shy of 25 years, was found deceased at the scene. Johnson sustained minor injuries and was subsequently arrested and has now been charged with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Causing Death.

The Michigan State Police-Niles Post is performing the accident reconstruction in this incident. Also assisting in this incident are Berrien Springs Oronoko Township Fire Department and Berrien County Road Commission/SMCAS Ambulance.