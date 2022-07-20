Wolverines’ Corum on Maxwell and Walker watch lists

Published 11:57 am Wednesday, July 20, 2022

By Submitted

Michigan junior running back Blake Corum has been named to the Doak Walker and Maxwell Award watch lists. (Photo courtesy the University of Michigan)

ANN ARBOR — University of Michigan junior running back Blake Corum was named to the Doak Walker preseason watch list Wednesday.

The Doak Walker Award is presented annually to honor the nation’s top college running back.

Corum was named to the Maxwell Award watch list Monday.

Blake Corum information:

• 2022 Preseason All-American (Sporting News, Walter Camp Football Foundation)
• 2021 Paul Hornung Award Semifinalist
• All-Big Ten in 2021 (third team, coaches; honorable mention, media)
• 18 career games out of the back field with one start
• Went for more than 1,000 yards from scrimmage in 2021 (952 rush yards, 141 receiving yards) with 12 touchdowns (11 receiving)
• Also returned 12 kickoffs for 304 yards
• 2021 Co-Offensive Skill Player of the Year

