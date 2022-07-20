Berrien County Road Commission employee killed in crash

BERRIEN COUNTY — A Berrien County Road Commission employee was killed in a crash in Berrien County, according to the Berrien Springs Oronoko Township Police Department.

At approximately 2:59 p.m. Wednesday, emergency personnel were dispatched to Red Bud Trail near Little Glendora Road.

Upon arrival, officers found that a Berrien County Road Commission employee had been working on cutting up a fallen tree which was in the roadway across Red Bud Trail. A southbound vehicle, driven by a 34-year-old Buchanan man, collided with the tree and the Berrien County Road Commission employee. The Road Commission employee was found deceased at the scene. The driver of the vehicle sustained minor injuries and was subsequently arrested for Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death.

The Michigan State Police-Niles Post is performing the accident reconstruction in this incident. Also assisting in this incident are Berrien Springs Oronoko Township Fire Department and Berrien County Road Commission/SMCAS Ambulance.

This incident remains under investigation. Further information will be made available as the investigation continues and next of kin is notified.