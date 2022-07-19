SMC home games will be free of charge for 2022-23 regular season

DOWAGIAC — As a gift to the community, Southwestern Michigan College has announced that admission will be free to all patrons for Roadrunners’ home games in the renovated 1st Source Bank Fieldhouse during the inaugural 2022-2023 regular season.

Certain tournaments or other special events may require admission.

Seating in the fieldhouse bleachers will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. No advance tickets are necessary, and the Fieldhouse will be open to the public at least 30 minutes before game time.

Access to the second-floor suite and skybox viewing area will be limited to Founders’ Club members, eligible donors, corporate sponsors and official college guests with 48 hours notice only. Capacity on the second floor is subject to strict occupancy limits.

The Roadrunners’ home volleyball opener is currently scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, while basketball will begin with a women’s and men’s doubleheader starting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1.