Notre Dame’s Mayer on Maxwell Award watch list

NOTRE DAME — The Maxwell Football Club Monday announced its watch list for the 86th Maxwell Award presented annually to the outstanding player in college football.

The list included University of Notre Dame junior tight end Michael Mayer.

The Maxwell Award has been presented to the College Player of the Year since 1937 and is named in honor of Robert “Tiny” Maxwell who was a former standout at the Swarthmore College and a renowned sports writer and football official.

Mayer Information:

• As a sophomore in 2021, led the Irish with 71 catches, a school record for tight end receptions in a season.

• Also set school single-season records for tight end receiving yards (840) and touchdown receptions (seven) in 2021.

• His 840 receiving yards were the fourth-highest for any FBS tight end in 2021.

• Averaged a team-high 70.0 receiving yards per game in 2021.

• Matched the Notre Dame record for tight end receptions in a game with nine (for 120 yards) in the 2021 season opener at Florida State.

• Notre Dame career ranks – 18th in total receptions (113), third in tight end receptions (113, record is 140), 10th in receiving yards per game (53.8), third in tight end receiving yards (1,290, record is 1,840), third in tight end touchdown receptions (nine, record is 15)

• 2022 Walter Camp and The Sporting News Preseason All-American

• 2022 Maxwell Award Watch List

• 2021 Associated Press Third Team All-American

• 2021 Mackey Award Semifinalist

• 2021 Biletnikoff a preseason Watch List

• 2020 The Athletic Freshman First Team All-American

• 2020 All-ACC Third Team

The Maxwell Football Club has once again partnered with Pro Football Focus, XOS and Phil Steele Publications as selection committee partners. PFF provides detailed metrics and performance-based assessments to selection committee staff, and several senior PFF analysts are members of our selection committee. Phil Steele’s College Football Preview is generally recognized as the most complete preseason magazine. XOS provides the Maxwell Club selection committee with access to game footage from all FBS colleges.

Semifinalists for the Maxwell Award will be announced Nov. 1, while the three finalists for the Maxwell Award will be unveiled Nov. 22. The winner of the award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on Dec. 8. The formal presentations of the Maxwell Award will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards live from Atlantic City, New Jersey March 10, 2023.