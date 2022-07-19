MHSAA announces host schools for girls and boys districts

NILES — The Michigan High School Athletic Association has released the host schools for the Division 2 and Division 3 girls and boys basketball tournaments.

In Division 2, Edwardsburg will host the girls district tournament. Joining the Eddies in the field are Benton Harbor, Berrien Springs, Dowagiac and Niles.

Niles will host the boys district tournament, which will include Benton Harbor, Berrien Springs, Buchanan, Dowagiac and Edwardsburg.

In Division 3, Coloma will host the girls district basketball tournament. The field will include Bridgman, Buchanan, Cassopolis and Brandywine.

Watervliet will be the host school for the boys district tournament. Also participating will be Bridgman, Cassopolis, Coloma and Brandywine.