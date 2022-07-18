PHOTO STORY: Dowagiac enjoys 36th annual Summer In The City

DOWAGIAC — A festive atmosphere returned to downtown Dowagiac this past weekend.

The 36th annual Summer in the City event was celebrated with much fanfare.

Festival highlights included Outlaw Tractor racing, a book sale at the Dowagiac District Library, a climbing wall, a “Dunk-a-Cop” dunk tank, live music provided by local band “Over the Top,”, the Miss Dowagiac Scholarship Pageant Princess Parade, dozens of vendors and more, all of which were stationed on Front Street.

Additional events included Jungle Island’s Exotic Petting Zoo, hosted by the Dowagiac Conservation Club at the Dowagiac Library Event Pavilion, a corn hole tournament and performances by local dance companies Green Dance Academy and Miss Michele & Co.

The following businesses helped make the event possible: Bakeman’s Barber, Baker’s Rhapsody, Creative Vinyl, D. MottL Realty, Deck the Halls, Dowsett Chiropractic, Dowagiac Elks Lodge # 889, Dowagiac Pharmacy, Edward Jones: Office of Kim MacGregor, Farm Bureau Insurance, Janel Industries, John & Curt Brakes & Alignment, JVTR, Lyons Industries, Mennel Milling, Midwest Energy, Olympia Books, Southwestern Michigan College, State Farm Insurance: Fred Milton, The Barton Group, The Marshall Shoppe, Who Knew Consignment, Wightman, Wolverine Mutual Insurance and Yarn on Front.