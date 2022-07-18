Niles man sentenced on drug charges

NILES — A Niles man was sentenced on meth-related charges in Berrien County Trial Court Monday.

Anthony Freeman Davis, 33, of Fourth Street in Niles, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamines and was sentenced to two years probation, 120 days in jail with credit for 59 days served. He can serve the rest of his jail term in the Tri-Cap drug treatment program. He must pay $598 in fines and costs.

He was also sentenced to credit for 49 days served for contempt of court, he failed to report to the probation department to be tested while out on bond.

The meth incident occurred Feb. 1 in the city of Niles.

“Statistics and information are starting to recognize the significant effect of putting these chemicals in your body,” Berrien County Trial Judge Sterling Schrock said. “The point is that it has to make sense to you and you decided to do something about it.”

“You can do the minimum and come out only to go back to it,” the judge added. “It’s a like a demon sitting there. It has to be your job to get past this. You got somebody who loves you and cares about you, use that as a goal. You need to care as much about yourself as they do.”

After Davis said he took responsibility for his actions and wanted to change, the judge noted that the number one purpose of the probation term is “to get you thinking straight now that your brain has cleared.”