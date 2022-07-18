Jan. 21, 1925-July 4, 2022

The Lord called Martha L Spain Bryant home on Monday, July 4, 2022, at the age of 97. She was the fourth born, Jan. 21. 1925, of 12 children to Fred T. Spain and Hulda Hoskins Spain whom have, along with ten siblings, preceded her in death.

Martha was married to Ellis F Bryant who also preceded her in death in 1992. They married in 1945 and had two children; Dennis L Bryant (Renee deceased) and Linda L Bryant Dieterle (Norb). Martha and Ellis adored their two granddaughters, Kellie L Jackson Saddler (Shane) and Niki L Bryant Ray. Martha was blessed with two great grandchildren and a great-great-grandson.

Martha worked at Simplicity Pattern from 1963 until she retired in 1978.

She lived in Niles, Michigan from 1941 until she and Ellis moved to Paisley, Florida in 1978.

May God’s Creation, Martha L Spain Bryant rest in peace as the Lord takes her home. The children held a private burial service in Florida.