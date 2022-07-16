Photo Story: Steve’s Run draws good crowd

DOWAGIAC — The 48th annual Steve’s Run drew more than 325 people to Dowagiac for the road and trail race Friday night.

The Original Road and Trail Race was renamed “Steve’s Run” in memory of Steven Briegel, a Southwestern Michigan College honors graduate who lost his fight against cancer in 1990. For the second straight year it started and finished in downtown Dowagiac. The Friday night race was the first in the event’s history.

All proceeds, including 100 percent of the pledge monies, are donated to SMC’s Steven Briegel Scholarship Fund and the Mayo Clinic Cancer Research Fund.

The first few years, it was called the Road and Trail Race, the Bud Lite Run and the Nike-Fair Store Run. After a two-year hiatus, the race returned as Steve’s Run and has been run every year since.

The Original Road and Trail Race used to serve “wheat juice” to those participants who were 21 years of age and older. The beer tent returned for the 2022 edition of Steve’s Run.

The Dowagiac community continues to support the event as well as its local sponsors, including presenting sponsor Fifth Third Bank, Baker’s Rhapsody, Imperial Furniture, #staydowagiac, Bakeman’s Barbers, McDonald’s, Family Fare, Enterprise Rent-a-Car, Ascension Borgess-Lee and Pepsi. Bud Distributing was also a sponsor for the 2022 Steve’s Run and provided the alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages at the beer tent.