Local runners dominate 48th annual Steve’s Run

DOWAGIAC — More than 300 runners and walkers took to the streets in and around Dowagiac for the 48th annual Steve’s Run Friday night.

Dowagiac’s Alec Saylor, who was a member of the Southwestern Michigan College cross country team, captured the 10K title with a time of 35:34, while Francine Barchett was the women’s winner with a time of 43:36. Barchett is a graduate of Grace Christian High School.

Dowagiac’s Shawn Little won the 5K race with a time of 16:02, while Kendra Koster, who runs for Lawton High School, was the women’s winner with a clocking of 17:55. Little will be a junior at Campbellsville University in Kentucky this fall.

In the men’s 10K run, Aiden Moore was the runner-up with a time of 36:11, while Austin Lee was third (38:31), Reece Howes fourth (43:46) and David Dilno fifth (45:17).

Finishing behind Barchett were runner-up Alysa Adam (53:37), Lindsay Oswald (53:52), Michaele Heffner (57:43) and Amy McGoldrick (59:52).

In the men’s 5K, Brian Patrick was second with a time of 16:06 and Jake Gillette third with a time of 17:32. Rounding out the top five were SMC’s Owen Saylor (17:48) and Charles Fogelman (18:26).

Loren Oboikovitz was the runner-up in the women’s 5K with a time of 19:51. Olivia Stacy was third (20:17), Kristen Baucher fourth (20:42) and Alanna Clague fifth (20:46).

Steve’s Run started and finished in downtown Dowagiac to for second straight year, but was run on a Friday night for the first time in its history.