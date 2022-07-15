Registration under way for Niles City Tournament

NILES — Registration is under way for the 2022 Niles City Golf Tournament.

The annual tournament hosted by Plym Park Golf Course, kicks off with the Championship, as well as Flights A, B and C, July 23 and July 24. Cost is $20, which includes entry fee, golf and a cart for each day. Registration deadline is noon, July 20.

Tee times will be posted in the Plym Park clubhouse Thursday, July 21.

The Women, Senior (60-plus) and Super Seniors (75-plus) divisions will be contests July 30 and July 31 starting at 8 a.m. Cost is $20, which includes entry fee, golf and a cart for each day. Registration deadline is noon, July 27.

Tee times will be posted in the Plym Park clubhouse Thursday, July 28.

Youth Division (17 and under), which will be July 29, starting at 8 a.m. Entry fee is $10. Registration deadline is noon, July 27.

Late registration fee is $35 for all divisions with the exception of the Youth Division. Golfers must be registered by noon on Friday before their respective tournament.

For more information, contact Plym Park Golf Course at (269) 684-7331.

Defending champions are:

Championship Flight

Jacob Van Dyke

A Flight

Ryan Head

B Flight

Eythan Bradley

C Flight

Austin Bertschy

Senior Flight

John Kessick

Senior Flight A

Mike Riggins

Women’s Flight

Amanda Horter

Youth 10U

Peyton Townsley

Youth 8U

Cooper Townsley