Jan. 30, 1942-July 13 2022

Karen F. Ledwell, 80, of Dowagiac, passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

A prayer service will be held on Friday, July 22, 2022, at 1 p.m., at Clark Chapel & Cremation Services, 405 Center St., Dowagiac. Friends may visit with the family on Friday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., with the service immediately following. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.clarkch.com.

Karen was born on Jan. 30, 1942, to Forrest & Frances (Rank) Gardner in Dowagiac. She graduated from Dowagiac High School. On Jan. 30, 1965, she married the love of her life Thomas Ledwell at Holy Maternity Catholic Church in Dowagiac. Together they have three children and being a mother was her most important role. Once her children were raised, she returned to the insurance industry where she earned her insurance license.

She also owned at O’Leary’s Deli in Eau Claire. In her spare time, Karen enjoyed gardening, oil painting, baking and crafts. Her most cherished time was spent with her family, especially her grandchildren. Karen is survived by her children, Catherine Milo of Tampa, FL, Heather Jung of Stevensville, and Maureen (Todd Boody) Ledwell of Parker, CO; grandchildren, Madeline Jung, Alexandra Milo, Thomas Milo, Lauren Boody and Claire Boody; and sister Mariam (Michael) Shepherd of Anderson, IN.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Forrest Gardner & Frances (Rank) Mielke; husband Thomas Ledwell and brothers, Marlin Gardner and Terry Mielke.