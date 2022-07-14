ORV crash injures 14-year-old in LaGrange Township

Published 5:12 pm Thursday, July 14, 2022

By Staff Report

DOWAGIAC — An ORV overturned and struck a tree in LaGrange Township Tuesday night injuring a 14-year-old boy according to the Cass County Sheriff’s office.

The accident occurred at approximately 8:43 p.m. in the area of Oak Grove Road and Dunning Street.

Deputies arrived on scene and found that a ORV driven by Gage Earl Mitchell was traveling through a field when the it overturned and struck a tree.

Gage was transported to South Bend Memorial Hospital with minor injuries from the crash. Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash, and a helmet was not worn. Deputies were assisted on scene by PRIDE Care EMS, Cass Central Fire Department, and the Michigan State Police.

