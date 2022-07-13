Niles’ Seldom Rest Farms wins premier breeder at national show

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Scott Foster and Andrew Foster, Seldom Rest Farms, Niles, won premier breeder at the 2022 National Junior Angus Show July 2-9 in Kansas City.

More than 750 Angus juniors and their families took part in the NJAA event, which is dubbed “The Biggest Show on Dirt.” A total of 1,143 entries were exhibited during the week-long event that included more than a dozen educational contests in addition to the cattle show.