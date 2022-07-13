Dowagiac Chamber announces Summer In The City entertainment details

DOWAGIAC — This weekend, as the Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce rolls out this community’s summer festival, families can expect food, music, carnival rides for kids and some new activities during Summer in the City on Front Street.

Now in its 36th year, the two-day festival July 15 and 16, features Vertical Edge Entertainment’s line-up of children’s amusement attractions, including the High Striker and Climbing Wall and such carnival rides as the Dixie Twister, The Wizzer and Bumper Cars.

Live music gets underway Friday at 10 a.m. as local favorite, A Touch of Texas, plays until 5 pm. On Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m., Over the Top takes the stage at the music tent located at Beckwith Park. Food vendors will be located on Beeson Street, adjacent to the park, and downtown restaurants will be open, some adding hours to their normal business day – opening earlier than normal to accommodate the festival lunch crowd.

The Sand Pirate, professional sand sculpture Janet Moore Schrader, will be sculpting beach sand into a very large sand castle on both Friday and Saturday. She will share building tips while a free-play sand box will be available for children to create their own sculptures. At the end of the festival, guests can join in the Storming of the Castle – knocking the sand castle down before the sand is hauled away. This event is underwritten by New Leaf Landscaping.

On Saturday, the Miss Dowagiac Scholarship Pageant Committee will be onsite, hosting Miss Dowagiac 2020, Lynsie Stolpe, and Court. Children can dress in their royal best and join the Princess Parade at 2 pm Saturday, led by Miss Dowagiac. Youth visiting the Pageant booth will receive their own crown, while quantities last.

Festival goers of all ages will enjoy the quirky, wild excitement of lawn mower races, hosted by Outlaw Tractor Racing.com. Racing gets underway at noon within the city parking lot between Cass County Council on Aging and Twistee’s. Festival goers are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs for the race that runs from 1 to 4 on Saturday.

Dance student performances take place Saturday on Commercial Street, as Green Dance Academy performs from 11 a.m. to noon, followed by Miss Michele & Co., from noon to 1 p.m.

Vendors and commercial booths are open from 10 to 5 both days. Pregnancy Helpline Center will have their thirty-one foot mobile unit on site offering tours as well as baby feeding and changing station with free diapers. Additionally, from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, an ultrasound technician will be on hand to do limited prenatal ultrasounds (no gender reveals). To qualify for a free ultrasound, bring proof of pregnancy from a physician and be between 8 and 30 weeks pregnant.

Ascension Borgess Lee Hospital will be on site providing children’s bike helmets as well as blood pressure checks. Sandy and Rachel’s Medical Massage will be hosting yoga sessions at their Front Street booth space.

Underwriting this year’s festival are: Bakeman’s Barber, Baker’s Rhapsody, Creative Vinyl,

MottL Realty, Deck the Halls, Dowsett Chiropractic, Dowagiac Elks Lodge No. 889, Dowagiac Pharmacy, Edward Jones office of Kim MacGregor, Farm Bureau Insurance, Janel Industries, John and Curt Brakes and Alignment, JVTR, Lyons Industries, Mennel Milling, Midwest Energy, Olympia Books, Southwestern Michigan College, State Farm Insurance-agent Fred Milton,

The Barton Group, The Marshall Shoppe, Who Knew Consignment, Wightman, Wolverine Mutual Insurance, and Yarn on Front.