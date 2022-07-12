GoFundMe created for Niles woman, dogs who lost home in fire

NILES — Community members are raising funds for a Niles woman who lost everything in a Monday morning apartment fire.

A GoFundMe has been launched for Renee, of Niles, and her dogs, who were able to escape the fire injury-free. As of 11 a.m., $90 has been raised toward a $10,000 goal. Renee is a school bus driver through First Student.

According to friends of Renee, her immediate needs are: XXL clothes, size 7.5 shoes (wide), toiletries, funds towards maintaining shelter and any places to rent or stay. She will also need any items to start up a new household.

Donations can be dropped off at the Niles Bus Garage at 17th Street and Lake Street. The garage is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for drop-offs.