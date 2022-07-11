Wayne Township motorcycle accident sends father and son to the hospital
Published 10:31 am Monday, July 11, 2022
DOWAGIAC — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a motorcycle accident that occurred Sunday night that sent a Dowagiac resident and his son to the hospital with non-live-threatening injuries.
The crash happened at 5:17 p.m. on Morton Street near Glenwood Road in Wayne Township.
Deputies report Daniel Simpson, 38, of Dowagiac, and his 9-year-old Aidan Simpson were traveling westbound on Morton Street when he lost control of the motorcycle negotiating a curve. Simpson and his son were transported to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo for their injuries.
Helmets were worn. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor. This case remains under investigation.
Assisting were Wayne Township Fire Department and Pride Care Ambulance.