Wayne Township motorcycle accident sends father and son to the hospital

DOWAGIAC — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a motorcycle accident that occurred Sunday night that sent a Dowagiac resident and his son to the hospital with non-live-threatening injuries.

The crash happened at 5:17 p.m. on Morton Street near Glenwood Road in Wayne Township.

Deputies report Daniel Simpson, 38, of Dowagiac, and his 9-year-old Aidan Simpson were traveling westbound on Morton Street when he lost control of the motorcycle negotiating a curve. Simpson and his son were transported to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo for their injuries.

Helmets were worn. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor. This case remains under investigation.

Assisting were Wayne Township Fire Department and Pride Care Ambulance.