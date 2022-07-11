No injuries reported in Howard Township apartment fire

HOWARD TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a Monday morning structure fire, according to the Howard Township Fire Department.

At approximately 12:00 a.m. Monday morning, the HTFD was dispatched to a reported structure fire at 2995 M-60 Marlin’s Village apartments. As part of an auto-aid agreement, Niles Township Fire Department was also dispatched to the scene for an engine and a tanker with additional manpower.

The first truck en route requested a mutual aid box alarm for more resources (manpower and water). Because this was a multi-unit apartment and the fire was well-advanced upon our arrival, a second alarm was requested. First fire crews arriving on scene began an aggressive fire attack and were able to perform an early search of all units to confirm all occupants and their pets made it out safely.

The extent of fire damage was limited to the main apartment unit/office where the fire originated and part of one other apartment unit; there are varying degrees of smoke damage throughout the rest of the apartments. No injuries were reported during fire operations. This incident remains under investigation.

Howard Township Firefighters were also assisted by Niles Township, Niles City, Pokagon, Cassopolis, Edwardsburg, Indian Lake, Dowagiac and Clay fire departments as well as SMCAS and Midwest Energy.