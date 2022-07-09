Dowagiac’s Summer In The City set for July 15-16

DOWAGIAC — Live entertainment is once again on the program for the 2022 Dowagiac Summer in the City, set for July 15-16, starting at 10 a.m.

The host of the event, the Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce, promises this community celebration is “truly a family-friendly event, featuring music and dance, and action sports,” said Matt Money, Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce’s marketing and events coordinator. “The chamber’s job is to drive commerce to Dowagiac and if we can do that by putting a big smile on kids of all ages – we couldn’t be prouder.”

Parents are sure to appreciate the children’s interactive entertainment, games and rides. “Children can watch the ‘Sand Pirate’ build a sand sculpture, ride the carnival rides, stop by the exotic petting zoo at the library and join the Princess Parade,” Money said.

What’s more, families can browse summer sales at retail specialty shops, as well as search through the booths of craftsmen, artisans and community organizations.

Dowagiac’s 36th annual two-day summertime bash features music, dance, children’s games, shopping and attractions, including a zip line, climbing wall, inflatable pirate ship and the Dixie Twister.

The festival is one of several seasonal events, hosted by the Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce. Festival highlights both days feature the Sand Pirate sculpting a sand castle with a side sandbox for free play, and Dunk a Hero with the Dowagiac Police and Fire Department to benefit Shop with a Hero.

Ride attractions from Vertical Edge Entertainment for children include a climbing wall and others open on Front Street, Friday from noon to 5 p.m., and Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Additional events Saturday add to the mix, including Jungle Island’s Exotic Petting Zoo, hosted by the Dowagiac Conservation Club at the Dowagiac Library Event Pavilion, live music provided by local band “Over the Top,” Outlaw lawnmower races, a Princess Parade, a corn hole tournament and performances by local dance companies Green Dance Academy and Miss Michele & Co.

Craft and community booths will offer sidewalk sales on the two full days of family fun.

“The Chamber of Commerce is excited to bring all the feel of summer to downtown Dowagiac,” Money added. “We have a lot to celebrate in our cute town, and bringing everyone together is the perfect way to do it. Starting with Steve’s Run sponsored by SMC on Friday night, live music both days, an exotic petting zoo, the Princess Parade, sand sculpting, dunk a hero in the dunk tank and carnival rides. Come see what everyone is talking about!”

The following businesses are underwriting this year’s festival: Bakeman Barber, Baker’s Rhapsody, Creative Vinyl, D. MottL Realty, Deck the Halls, Dowsett Chiropractic, Dowagiac Elks Lodge # 889, Dowagiac Pharmacy, Edward Jones: Office of Kim MacGregor, Farm Bureau Insurance, Janel Industries, John & Curt Brakes & Alignment, JVTR, Lyons Industries, Mennel Milling, Midwest Energy, Olympia Books, Southwestern Michigan College, State Farm Insurance: Fred Milton, The Barton Group, The Marshall Shoppe, Who Knew Consignment, Wightman, Wolverine Mutual Insurance and Yarn on Front.

“We love bringing the town together and inviting those in surrounding communities to enjoy the Michigan summer and have a great time,” Money said. “There is something for everyone to do downtown Dowagiac.”

Summer in the City Festival

Friday, July 15

9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Ladies Library Association Book Sale, Community Room, Dowagiac Library

10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Browse specialty shops, sidewalks sales and vendor booths

Live music by “Touch of Texas” at Beckwith Park

The Sand Pirate on Commercial Street sculpting a sand sculpture

11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Food trucks available at Beeson Street and downtown restaurants have specials

Dunk a Hero with Dowagiac Police & Fire benefiting Shop with a Hero

Noon-5 p.m.

Kiddie rides on Front Street

6 p.m.-9 p.m.

Steve’s Run starts at City Hall

Saturday, July 16

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Ladies Library Association Book Sale, Community Room, Dowagiac Library

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Jungle Island’s Exotic Petting Zoo at Library Pavilion sponsored by the Dowagiac Conservation Club

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Browse specialty shops, sidewalks sales and vendor booths

The Sand Pirate on Commercial Street sculpting a sand sculpture

Summer games and treat hosted by Venue 132, 132 S. Front St.

11 a.m.-noon

Green Dance Academy dance performances on Commercial Street

11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Dunk a Hero with Dowagiac Police and Fire benefiting Shop with a Hero on Commercial St.

11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Food Trucks available at Beeson Street and downtown restaurants have specials

Kiddie rides on Front Street

Noon-1 p.m.

Miss Michele & Co. dance performance on Commercial Street

Noon-4 p.m.

Live music by “Over the Top” at Beckwith Park

1 p.m.

Corn hole Tournament at the Wounded Minnow Saloon

1-4 p.m.

Lawn mower races in Twistee’s parking lot hosted by Outlaw Tractor Riding

2 p.m.