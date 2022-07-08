‘American Song Contest’ star Ada LeAnn performs in Dowagiac

DOWAGIAC — Guests attending Thursday’s Music In The Park performance experienced song stylings from one of America’s brightest young stars.

Singer-songwriter Ada LeAnn of NBC’s “American Song Contest” fame performed for a packed crowd at Dowagiac’s Music In The Park Thursday night. Sammy Arepas, Oak + Ash and The Baker’s Rhapsody were on hand providing food and refreshments. The performance was sponsored by Lyons Industries, Honor Credit Union, Southwestern Michigan College and StayDowagiac.com.

LeAnn, 17, rose to fame while competing on NBC’s “American Song Contest” this past spring. Hosted by Kelly Clarskon and Snoop Dogg, the show is the U.S. version of the famous “Eurovision Song Contest,” featuring original songs by each contestant. There’s one singer from all 50 states, five U.S. territories and Washington D.C.

As Michigan’s representative, LeAnn made it to the semifinals before bowing out. While she did not win, LeAnn treasures the experience.

“I’ve just had so many awesome opportunities that I’ve been able to experience,” she said. “So many people were calling saying ‘let’s have her play’, which is super awesome and I’m just really grateful. Especially talking to (Chief Programming Officer and President of National Programming for iHeartMedia) Tom Poleman and working with him. He’s been pitching to labels and so that’s great.”

During her concert, the Battle Creek native performed with her guitar and piano original songs including “Perfect” and “Natalie,” the song she performed on ASC. She also entertained the crowd with covers ranging from Elton to Dolly to Luke Combs to Little Big Town. LeAnn enjoyed performing in front of the Dowagiac crowd.

“It was so cool because I forget that everyone saw (when I was on TV),” she said. “So I come out and everyone is like ‘I saw you’ and I was like ‘where?’ I totally forgot I was on TV, so it’s really cool that people come out to see me after that.”

With a July packed with performances, LeAnn is happy to be living out her dream of pursuing music as a career.

“It’s awesome,” she said. “I’ve always wanted to do this. When I first started, it was kind of hit or miss if a crowd was gonna come out but now it’s getting more consistent with people coming out which has been making me really happy.”

According to LeAnn, Taylor Swift and Phoebe Bridgers are two of her biggest musical influences. She has released 2 EP’s and multiple covers; her full discography is available on all platforms.

Set list:

“Natalie,” by Ada Leann)

“2 cool 2 be in love,” by Ada Leann

“Leaving on A Jet Plane,” by John Denver

“Your Song,” by Elton John

“Rocket Man,” by Elton John

“When l Go To Get Coffee,” by Ada Leann

“January,” by Ada Leann

“Young Love” by Ada Leann)

“Forever in Blue Jeans,” by Neil Diamond

“Kokomo,” by The Beach Boys

“Special,” by Ada LeAnn

“Girl Crush,” by Little Big Town

“Blue Ain’t Your Color,” by Keith Urban

“When It Rains, It Pours,” by Luke Combs

“Beautiful Crazy,” by Luke Combs

“Lover,” by Taylor Swift

“Wagon Wheel,” by Old Crow Medicine Show

“Jolene,” by Dolly Parton

Remaining Music In The Park lineup:

July 14: Somebody’s Friends | Rock covers from the ’80s, ’90s, and more

July 21: Hodie Snitch | classic country music