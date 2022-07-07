Column: RedBud set to host the world once again

Coming off another successful RedBud National over the July 4th weekend, the Ritchie Family and their employees now shift focus as the motocross track in Buchanan is scheduled to host the world once again.

RedBud will host the Motocross of Nations, known as the “Olympics of Motocross” Sept. 23 through Sept. 25. It is the second time that RedBud has been selected to host the international race. This will be the fifth time since its inception in 1947 that a community in America has hosted it.

Buchanan becomes the first community to host two Motocross of Nation races.

The Ritchies and everyone involved with this spectacular event, which draws thousands of fans from around the world to southwest Michigan, hope the weather will be better than the first Motocross of Nations in 2018. It was held a month later, and the weather did not cooperate, to say the least.

It rained nearly the entire time and the temperatures were typical for October. By moving the event to the end of September, chances are the weather will be much more agreeable for racers and race fans.

Despite all the rain, fans flocked to Buchanan to cheer for their favorite drivers from their favorite countries. It was indeed something to see. This was not my first international event, as I had the tremendous good fortune early in my career to cover the International Special Olympics which Notre Dame hosted in the 1980s.

Both events left an impression on me that I will never forget. The sights and the sounds of those events, not to mention the quality of athletes who participated in both events, was something I had never really seen before. Both are among the top 10 things I have ever covered as a journalist.

Great Britain won the first Motocross of Nations in 1947. France took home the title in 2018 when it was hosted by RedBud. Italy will try to defend its title in September. The United States has won 22 championships, including streaks of 13 in a row from 1981 to 1992, and seven consecutive titles from 2005 to 2011. The 2011 win, with riders Ryan Dungey, Blake Baggett and Ryan Villopoto, was the last championship for the Americans. Dungey finished seventh at the RedBud National last Saturday.

Get your tickets now for one of the most significant events in all of motorsports, which is being held right in our own backyard. And while there are no current campsites available for the race, some should open up soon as RedBud has purchased additional land to expand Camping Lot 1. Once the infrastructure is complete, reservations will be taken.

Keep an eye on the RedBud MX website for more information.

Once again, we get set to host the world. I hope that we can defend our home soil this time around. I also hope American motocross fans flock to Buchanan to show the world we are ready for the challenge.

See you in September.

Scott Novak is sports editor for Leader Publications. He can be reached at scott.novak@leaderpub.com.