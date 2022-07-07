Chamber of Commerce welcomes new business to downtown Dowagiac

DOWAGIAC — The Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce welcomed a new business to the central business district Wednesday evening.

Chamber of Commerce representatives and business owners, as well as friends and family of the new proprietors, gathered at The Crafty Gals, 103 Commercial St., celebrating the occasion with a ribbon tying ceremony.

“Ribbon-tyings, just as they sound, use ribbon to illustrate a coming together and symbolize the business being united with the resources of the Chamber of Commerce and its members, City government and the community,” said Kris Soenen, Chamber of Commerce President. “Today we ‘tied in’ The Crafty Gals.”

Business owners Stephanie Aldrich, Beth Kaniuga and Nicole Saylor welcomed guests into their retail space and took time to explain the shop’s products. The Crafty Gals features custom creations and can personalize everything from keychains to tumblers, garden flags to t-shirts, puzzles to bandanas and anything in-between. The store is stocked with ready-to-go gifts including locally themed magnets, tote bags, bath bombs, candles, beach towels and more.

“We can create a design or adapt a customer’s design for any product…a souvenir for anything or any place can be made, and there are no minimum quantities,” Saylor said.

Co-owner Aldrich added that in addition to their custom created products, the store will also feature lines of handmade products from local artisans on a consignment basis. Co-owner Kaniuga highlighted that the store is also carrying the new City of Dowagiac flag in a 3’x5′ size, as well as other items featuring the city’s new representative image.