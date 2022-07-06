IM Power: Thousands without power following Tuesday night storms

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Storms with strong winds and torrential rain that swept through northern Indiana and southwest Michigan on Tuesday night caused heavy damage and disrupted power to thousands of Indiana Michigan Power customers.

As of 10 a.m., IM has restored service to about 25% of the 19,400 customers who lost service. About 14,500 customers remain without service due to the storms.

Line workers, forestry experts, damage assessors and support staff will work 16-hour days in the heat and humidity to restore power to all impacted customers. Restoration workers will travel from South Bend, Elkhart and Muncie to assist in restoration efforts. However, restoration may be affected by more rain and storms in the forecast; traffic issues, including debris in the roadways and extensive repair work; flooding and standing water; and the heat.

IM will provide regular updates with outage information and restoration estimates as crews continue to work.