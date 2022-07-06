Darlene Rockwood

Dec. 21, 1943-June3 23, 2022

Darlene K. Rockwood, 78, passed away at her home with her family by her side.

Darlene was born on Dec. 21, 1943 in Lapeer, MI to the late Glenn Edward and Beatrice Jenny (Truax) Burwell.

Darlene was married to David R. Rockwood for 41 years until his passing in 2016.

She is survived by her children, Michelle Fay Booth-Greensfelder of Palmer Alaska and Scott Edward (Kim SeKrencs) Booth of Niles, Michigan, Grandchildren; Tyler (Emily) Greensfelder, Brandon Greensfelder and Miriah (JR) Parsons, Great Grandchildren; Rowen, Harlo and Harper Greensfelder, Olin Parsons and a great grandchild on the way. She is also survived by her sister, Karen (Gregory) Burwell-Franklin of Mt. Morris, MI, David Burwell of Montrose, MI, Douglas (Jill) Burwell of Micca, FL, Nieces, Jennifer (Frank) Inman of Mt. Morris, MI, Suzie Sears of Flint, MI, Joy Sanchez of Lansing, MI and nephew, Kevin (Sonja) Burwell of New Jersey, Great Nephew Samuel Franklin and special Great granddaughter, Jennikah.

Darlene had graduated from the University of Michigan with her Bachelor of Applied Science degree in Business with honors. She amazingly accomplished this while being a single mother with two children and having Rheumatoid Arthritis.

Darlene was an Accountant for the Red Cross in Detroit for many years. In her younger years, she was a Switchboard Operator for Bell Telephone. She was a member of St. Pius X in Flint. She was very active with the church, Darlene made countless Rosaries and was a perfectionist when it came to ironing the church linens. She had also been a member of the VFW Women’s Auxiliary and the Order of the Eastern Star.

Even though she had crippling Rheumatoid Arthritis, she would still work on her needlepoint. Darlene loved traveling, cooking and collecting her ‘Crazy Socks’.

Memorials in Darlene’s name may be made to Rheumatoid Research Foundation at www.rheumresearch.org/ or the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals at www.aspca.org/