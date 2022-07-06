Nov. 14, 1955-July 1, 2022

Charles William Haase, Jr., 66, of Niles, MI, passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022.

He was born Nov. 14, 1955, in Niles, MI to the late Donna and Charles William Haase, Sr. Charles graduated from Niles High School in the Class of 1974. On Oct. 28, 1978, he married Linda Kay Hawkins in Niles, MI.

Charles is survived by his wife, Linda Haase; son, Mark (Wendy) Haase; brothers, Richard (Sandra) Haase, John (Wanda) Sexton; sister, Nancy (Terry) Chavers; and granddaughter, Macy Haase.

Celebration of Life for Charles will be held by the family from 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1340 Sycamore St., Niles, MI 49120. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan, MI. Online condolences may be made at www.hovenfunerals.com.