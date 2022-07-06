Buchanan, Niles offering sports physicals

NILES — With just over a month remaining before the start of the fall high school sports season, athletes are reminded that they must have a physical on file at their respective athletic departments in order to begin practice or participate in contests starting in August.

Two athletic departments — Buchanan and Niles — have announced their schedules for sports physicals.

Buchanan will host its on-campus physical day July 13 from 8 to 10 a.m.

Physicals will be done by the Spectrum Health Lakeland Family Medicine Program.

All Michigan High School Athletic Association physical forms will need to be 100 percent completed prior to the event. If not, no physical will be performed.

Niles Physicals

The Viking Athletic Department will have a doctor at the Niles High School office on the following days to provide athletic physicals:

• July 20 from 8 to 10 a.m.

• July 27 from 8 to 10 a.m.

• Aug. 10 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The cost to participate in Niles Athletics is $50 per year. Included in that cost is a free physical and a student pass for entrance to all home games (excluding tournaments).

Cost for middle school students is $25.

Cost to those not with Niles Athletics is $50.

Parents are urged to fill the physical form out prior to the date of physicals.

The forms can be accessed at nilesvikings.bigteams.com under the tab more, files/links, or by picking up in the high School office, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., Monday through Friday.