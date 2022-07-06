Annual Buchanan car show to raise money for veterans

BUCHANAN — Motorheads from Buchanan and beyond will be descending upon the city next week for a good cause.

Michiana Cruisers’ 17th annual Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 17 at McCoy Creek Centennial Park, 588 W. Smith St., Buchanan.

The event is free for spectators and the vehicle registration fee for participants is $15. Registration will take place from 9 to 11:30 a.m. the day of the event.

R-Vets will provide both breakfast and lunch for the event. R-Vets hosts numerous events throughout the year, from donation drives to carnivals to feasts, all in an effort to provide joy that some veterans are not able to consistently have.

According to event coordinator Gary Shindeldecker of St. Joseph, 100 percent of donations generated from car-gazing and full-course meals will go toward R-Vets for its trips to Battle Creek, Michigan’s VA Medical Center. The group provides meals and other services for the veterans staying there.

Shindeldecker said the event usually attracts 145-155 vintage vehicles, depending on the weather and raises thousands of dollars.

“It means a lot, knowing that we’re helping these veterans put on events throughout the year,” he said. “Everyone needs to help the veterans a little bit. The show usually brings people as far as Indianapolis, Chicago and Grand Rapids to Buchanan.”

Participant judging will take place and Dash plaques awarded to the first 100 vehicles. Several prizes are available, including a $100 prize and trophy for best club participation, door prizes, tool raffles and a 50/50 drawing.

Readers seeking more information are encouraged to contact Shindeldecker at (269) 429-6426.