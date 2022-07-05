Roberts wins BMX Freestyle title in Belgium

BRUSSELS, Belgium — Olympic silver medalist Hannah Roberts has not let injuries slow her down as the Buchanan graduate took first place at the Urban Sessions Brussels UCI BMX Freestyle Park World Cup Sunday.

Brussels was the second stop in the series, which opened in Montpellier, France May 252-29.

Roberts, who came into the Brussels event off a fourth-place finish in the first event of the year, scored a 93.70 to take first place, ahead of American Perris Benegas, who finished with a score of 93.50. Great Britain’s Charlotte Worthington, who won the gold medal at the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo, finished third with a score of 93.00.

Despite a shoulder injury, Roberts finished fourth with a score of 86.10. Lizsurley Villegas Serna, of Columbia, was the overall winner with a score of 90.20.

Roberts is looking to defend her BMX Freestyle World Championship and capture her fourth title overall. She was the world champion in 2017, 2019 and 2021. In 2020, Benegas was the world champion with Roberts finishing third.

In BMX freestyle, riders must complete a series of tricks on different obstacles within a park-style course in a set amount of time.

Roberts proved her shoulder injury is health as she completed numerous tricks, in both qualifying and in the finals. Roberts had the top score heading into Sunday’s finale.

The next UCI event will not be held until the 2022 Urban Cycling World Championship in Abu Dhabi in November.