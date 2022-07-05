March 28, 1936-June 2, 2022

Miriam Ruth Jones, 86, of Niles, passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at The Timbers of Cass County in Dowagiac

Miriam was born on March 28, 1936, to the late Wallace and Violet (Hudkins) Starr in Culver, Indiana. She graduated from Culver High School in 1954.

On November 12, 1960, she wed Vernard “Vern” Jones at a ceremony in South Bend, Indiana, they shared thirty-eight years of marriage before his passing in February of 1998.

Miriam retired after twenty-four years as a secretary at RiverRidge Nursing Home. Her passion was her antique booth at the Four Flags Antique Mall, for twenty-five years she scoured garage sales and flea markets to keep her space full. Her lap was the fullest when it was occupied by one of her beloved cats.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Vern Jones; and her grandson Andrew. Miriam is survived by children, Philip (Debbie) Jones of Kalamazoo; Cheryl Jones of Lawton; Deborah of Niles; and her brother, Ernest Starr; and family friend, Penny Collins of Niles.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Brown Funeral Home, 521 E. Main Street in Niles, visitation will begin one hour prior. Burial will follow at Silverbrook Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in her memory may be directed to Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy, 8395 E. Main St. Galesburg Michigan 49053

She will be fondly remembered for her love of coffee and anything sweet.

