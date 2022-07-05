Charles Luke

Nov. 24, 1941-June 22, 2022

Charles ‘Chuck’ Stewart Luke was born November 24, 1941, to Charles Ernest and Anita Claudine (Stewart) Luke.

He was a lifelong resident of Niles. After graduating from Niles High School in 1959, he worked on the local railroad and later at Kawneer. Looking for a career change, he attended Western Michigan University. While at WMU he met Kathleen ‘Kathy’ Bresnahan. They married on Dec. 21, 1968, in Grand Rapids. After graduation, he began his profession as an elementary teacher. He was a beloved teacher for Niles Community Schools for many years.

A lifelong tennis player, his greatest joy in the sport came from many seasons as a boys and girls tennis coach for Niles High School. He was known to many as simply ‘Coach.’ He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish, hike and share his knowledge of nature and wildlife with his family. He was a lover of dogs, especially his Chesapeake Bay Retrievers. He enjoyed attending any sporting event in which one of his eight grandchildren were swinging a baseball bat, tennis racquet, kicking a soccer ball or riding a horse.

He is survived by his wife Kathy, sister Darlene, children Kelle (John) Krcmarik, Heather (Rick) Drozlek, Scott (Amanda) Luke and his eight grandchildren Jack, Libby, Luke, Sophie, Evan, Matt, Claire and Hadley. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, kind nature and love of family and friends.

Memorials in Chuck’s name may be made to Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research at https://www.michaeljfox.org/