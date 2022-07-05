Rangers earn All-Southwest 10 honors

CASSOPOLIS — The All-Southwest 10 Conference boys and girls track teams did not have any Cassopolis athletes on the first team.

In order to make first team, an athlete has to be a conference champion at the Southwest 10 Conference meet hosted by Bangor May 24.

The Rangers did have a couple of runners each second-team All-Southwest 10 and a few more earn honorable mention.

Lauren Anderson and Alexis Millirans were second-team in the 3,200 and shot put, respectively for the Cassopolis girls team, while Jadyn Brown and Jermain Williams were second-team in the 110 high hurdles and shot put, respectively.

Anderson was also honorable mention in the 800 meters and Brown in the high jump. Jaden Ivery was honorable mention in the long jump.

The Cassopolis 400 meter girls relay team was honorable mention, as was the Cassopolis boys 800 meter relay team.