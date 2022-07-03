PHOTO STORY: Big Foot Parade rumbles through Sister Lakes

SISTER LAKES — Hundreds of people gathered around Crooked Lake Saturday evening for the annual Big Foot Fourth of July Parade.

More than 30 units participated in the annual parade while spectators watched from the front lawns of their homes and the parking lots of local businesses as the participants made their way from Sister Lakes Community Church to Sister Lakes Fire Department.

Many kids came prepared with bags as people riding in the vehicles and floats tossed out tasty treats.

Led by fire engines and other vehicles with the Sister Lakes Fire Department, the parade procession was composed of units from a variety of different organizations. Other firehouses such as Indian Lake and Keeler township, businesses like Ramona Roller Rink and Sister Lakes Brewing Company participated in Saturday’s event.