DEVELOPING: Amtrak train makes emergency stop in Dowagiac

UPDATE (8:55 p.m.): The Dowagiac Police Department is reporting that both the Prairie Ronde and Division Street crossings are now open.

DOWAGIAC — A local railroad train has made an emergency stop in Dowagiac for maintenance, according to the Dowagiac Police Department.

According to police, an Amtrak train had an emergency engine issue in Dowagiac, resulting in Prairie Ronde and Division Street crossing being blocked. Travelers are being asked to use ParkPlace crossing (in front of Dollar General) or Jefferson/S. Front bridge. The DPD does not know when Amtrak will be able to clear.

This is a developing story. Leaderpub.com will be updated as more information becomes available.