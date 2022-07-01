Berrien County Sheriff’s Office: Michigan Fireworks Law

BERRIEN COUNTY — The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the residents and visitors of Berrien County of the current Michigan Fireworks Law as we celebrate the Independence Day Holiday.

State law requires that fireworks must be allowed from 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 29 to 11:45 p.m. Monday, July 4, 2022. State law requires that consumer-grade fireworks only be ignited on personal property.

It is illegal to ignite fireworks on public property (including streets and sidewalks), school property, church property, or another person’s property without their express permission. State law makes it illegal to discharge fireworks when intoxicated or under the influence of drugs.

Adults should keep a close eye on children if they use fireworks, specifically sparklers. While sparklers are a small toy to use, they can reach 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit, hot enough to melt some metals. They can quickly start grass fires or burn clothes. According to the National Fire Protection Association, sparklers alone account for more than 25 percent of emergency room visits for fireworks injuries.

For Children under five, sparklers account for nearly half of fireworks injuries.

To be ready to deal with any potential emergencies, the State Fire Marshal suggests keeping a bucket of water or hose around to deal with any issues that may arise as a result of lighting fireworks.

Each year, half of the fires on the Fourth of July are a result of fireworks. It is extremely dry at this time which causes a great concern about potential fires starting from the use of fireworks. In addition of the current dry conditions, another cause for concern comes from cleanup. A common cause of fires on the Fourth of July comes from thrown away packaging. When throwing away remains of a box or firework packaging, it is best to water it down as much as possible before throwing it into the trash to prevent a smoldering spark from igniting the trash.

ALWAYS:

Follow the manufacturer’s directions.

Have an adult supervise fireworks activities, including sparklers.

Light fireworks one at a time, then immediately back away to a safe distance.

Ensure people and pets are out of range before lighting fireworks.

Light fireworks outdoors on a driveway or other paved surface at least 25 feet away from houses and flammable materials such as dry grass or mulch.

Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire or other mishaps.

Douse spent fireworks in a bucket of water before discarding them in a trash can.

NEVER: