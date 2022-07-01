11th annual Race for YMCA 5K/10K set for July 16

ST. JOSEPH — The YMCA of Greater Michiana is getting ready for its 11th Annual Race for YMCA 5K/10K set for 8:30 a.m. Saturday, July 16 in St. Joseph, Michigan.

The race, sponsored by Honor Credit Union, includes 5K and 10K runs, a 5K walk and options to compete virtually. The event is the largest fundraiser for the year for the Benton Harbor-St. Joseph YMCA.

Participants will enjoy the view along the St. Joseph River, Lake Michigan, Silver Beach, Lions Park Beach, and Howard Recreational Trail. Both the 5K and 10K races are a loop that start and finish at the Margaret B Upton Arboretum.

This family-friendly event is open to people of all ages.

“One of the YMCA’s pillars is Healthy Living, and we extend that through all of our programming for all ages,” said Monica Norton, race director and senior healthy living director at the YMCA of Greater Michiana. “We encourage families to come out to the race and be healthy together while having fun and supporting the Y.”

Participants choosing a virtual race option may run or walk the distance anywhere, including the original course, a treadmill, outside in a neighborhood, or at a nearby park. Virtual participants will also receive this year’s official race shirt and bib.

The Race for YMCA Committee would like to thank this year’s presenting sponsor, Honor Credit Union and platinum sponsor, Whirlpool. Proceeds from the race will benefit the Benton Harbor-St. Joseph YMCA’s annual campaign which provides financial assistance for memberships and programs to local children and families in need. Your support helps guarantee that everyone — regardless of their circumstances or ability to pay—can belong to the Y.

Registration is open now through race day. Pricing is as follows:

Regular Registration

Between July 1 and July 16 at 11:59 p.m.

$35 /person ages 15+

$25 /person ages 14 & Under

Race Day Registration

$40 /person all ages

For more information and to register, visit ymcagm.org/RaceYMCA.