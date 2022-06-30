July 10, 1935-June 28, 2022

Tom Phillips, 85, of Dowagiac, passed away on June 28, 2022, at Timbers of Cass County.

A celebration of life service will be held on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 12 p.m., at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac. Inurnment will take place at Riverside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.clarkch.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel & Cremation Services, (269) 782-2135.

Tom was born on July 10, 1936, to Glen & Trina (Yauchstetter) Phillips in Dowagiac. He graduated from Dowagiac High School and then enlisted in the Michigan National Guard. He proudly served his country as a Medic in the 246th Tank Battalion in Dowagiac until he was honorably discharged in 1962. On June 29, 1957, he married the love of his life Barbara Burrows in South Haven. Tom enjoyed Coho Salmon fishing in Lake Michigan, deer hunting, searching for morel mushroom and cooking family fish frys at his home.

Tom is survived by his wife Barbara; children, Kelly Phillips of Dowagiac and David Phillips of Eau Claire; grandchildren, Scott Keene, Bradley Phillips, and Eric Phillips; great-grandchildren, Ellie Phillips and Hudson Phillips; and sister Nancy Wild.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents.