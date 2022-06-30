Nov. 17, 1980-June 22, 2022

Brendan D. Brownlee, 41, of Buchanan, passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at his home.

Brendan was born on Nov. 17, 1980, to Gary and Roberta (Doyle) Brownlee in Pittsburgh, PA. After graduating from Chesterton High School, he continued his education through the University of Minnesota in Molecular Biology. Professionally, Brendan was employed as a chemist and chief science officer at Cannavista Wellness, Buchanan, starting with the company when they began operations three years ago. He enjoyed watching sports, working out, and was a very good cook. Brendan loved his dogs, and most of all, loved and cherished time spent with his family.

Brendan is survived by his parents, Gary and Roberta Brownlee; son, Isaac Brownlee; daughter, Harvest Brownlee; step-sons, Judah and Jacob Kountz; sister, Erika Brownlee and former wife, Melanie Barnes Brownlee.

Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Swem Chapel, Buchanan. Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at www.swemchapel.com.