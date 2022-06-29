Thomas R. Jones

June 24, 1953-June 25, 2022

Thomas Robert Jones, age 69, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Saturday, June 25, 2022, in the comfort of his family’s presence.

His life began June 24, 1953, in Niles, Michigan the youngest of three children born to Charles “Bob” and Hazel Jones. He married Cathy J. Wright July 27, 1973, in Penn Friends Community Church in Cassopolis.

Tom loved to sing from the time he was little which turned into a love for music throughout his life. He grew up in the small village of Dailey and attended Cassopolis schools, where he eventually graduated. He played football and ice hockey during those years.

Tom accepted the Lord as his Savior as a young man. After marrying Cathy at the age of twenty, he became a member of Penn Friends Community Church where he served in a number of leadership roles throughout his life. He was always willing to serve in whatever capacity was needed whether it was building stage props, maintaining the church property or most recently, serving as the sound engineer. He rarely turned down opportunities to serve or be available to anyone around him that might need his help.

Tom cherished his eight grandchildren and loved spending time with them. He loved attending the athletic events of his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed camping with his family on Drummond Island, Michigan where they would go every year. He loved all wildlife. There wasn’t a bird or stray cat that went hungry on his watch. He had many pets that he had loved over the years, with his little pup, Sadie, as of late.

Tom also deeply cared for and respected the people he worked with and made many friends along the way. His sensitivity to care gently, not to judge, but to listen was his tantamount strength. He was one of the most hardworking, and intelligent workers on the floor. He always had a keen way of figuring out the most efficient way of getting things done. Later in his career, his hard work garnered him management positions at United Specialties and TCB where he managed many employees.

Whether at work or home, Tom truly had a love for building things and over the course of his marriage to Cathy they completely remodeled their old farmhouse together. Between each room that they tore down and made new, the house became their labor of love and, as their children grew older, it became the place where all of their families would gather to come “home”.

Tom will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife of forty-nine years, Cathy J. Jones of Cassopolis; one daughter, Jennifer (Daniel) Affriseo of Cassopolis, two sons, Jason (Abby) Jones of Edwardsburg, and Justin Jones of Cassopolis; eight grandchildren, Nevaeh, Sophia, Livia, Jenna, Daniel, Jayden, Lyric, Jonathan; one sister, Linda (Jim) Green of Vandalia; one brother, Anthony (Toy) Jones of Clovis, New Mexico; his beloved dog, Sadie; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and several aunts and uncles.

Family and friends will gather Friday, July 1, 2022, from 2 p.m. until time of service at 4 p.m. in Penn Friends Community Church, 19107 Quaker Street, Cassopolis.

Tom will be laid to rest in Prairie Grove Cemetery.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Tom be made to Penn Friends Community Church, 19107 Quaker Street, Cassopolis, Michigan 49031.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.