Aug. 7, 1947-June 22, 2022

Sharon Lee Yoquelet passed away on June 22, 2022, at the age of 74. She was born in Watervliet, MI on Aug. 7, 1947, to Cletus and Ruth (Karsten) Yoquelet.

Sharon came into the world with challenges but managed to graduate from Dowagiac Union High School. Sharon loved roller-skating and music. Sharon had a lovely singing voice. She was always smiling and was a very kind person. She loved animals, her favorite being dogs. Sharon lived the majority of her life in the Sister Lakes area. As a teenager she spent time babysitting for area families.

Sharon is survived by her niece, Michelle Andrews, her nephew, Joey (Nancy) Andrews III, a great nephew, Joey Andrews IV, a great niece, Nealie Andrews, and her Wisconsin cousins. She will also be missed by her friends from Meadow Woods Nursing Home and Caring Circle of Lakeland.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Marilyn Andrews; brother, William; and two very special aunts, Margaret Karsten and Doris Burns.

Cremation has taken place, and a Celebration of Life Service will be held at Keeler Cemetery in Keeler Township on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 11 a.m., Pastor Doug Cuthbert officiating. Memorial contributions in Sharon’s name may be made to the Humane Society of Van Buren County or to the donor’s choice. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the family may do so at www.clarkch.com

Her family would like to say a special thank you to Meadow Woods Nursing Home and Caring Circle of Lakeland for all the extra attention that was given to Sharon during the past few years.