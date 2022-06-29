Rangers dominate All-Southwest 10 golf team

CASSOPOLIS — Defending Southwest 10 Conference champion Cassopolis dominated the all-league squad, which was released recently.

First-team selections were Braydon Westrate, R.J. Drews, Logan Pflug and Kenny May, of Cassopolis, Comstock’s Matt Searles, and White Pigeon’s Luke Gropp.

Second-team picks were White Pigeon’s Owen Keo and Jezz Ryall; Comstock’s Domenic Putti and Luke MacLeay; Marcellus’ Jack Lamoreaux; and Centreville’s Landon Bingaman.