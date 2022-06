Raiders lead the All-Southwest 10 baseball squad

CASSOPOLIS — Southwest 10 Conference baseball champion Decatur had four players named first-team all-league for the 2022 season, including captain Andrew Confer.

Joining Confer from the Raiders were Brandon Bruno, Landon Fisher and Parker Smith.

Marcellus and Cassopolis each had one player earn first-team status — Nolan Robinson and Kendon Williams, respectively.

All-Southwest 10 Baseball

First Team

Andrew Confer, Decatur

Brandon Bruno, Decatur

Landon Fisher, Decatur

Paker Smith, Decatur

Kaden Johnson, Hartford

Nolan Robinson, Marcellus

Caiden Adams, Mendon

Connor Oatley, Mendon

Jeff Laws, Bloomingdale

Kendon Williams, Cassopolis

Tyler Griggs, Centreville

Brady Miller, Centreville

Jacob Sikanas, Centreville

Tyler Caswell, Comstock

Owen Drake, Comstock

Second Team

Rey Reyna, Bloomingdale

Ben Truckenmiller, Centreville

Tyler Baker, Comstock

Nate Matthews, Comstock

Landon Rose, Decatur

Alex Smith, Decatur

Hunter Bloom, Hartford

Brody Johnson, Hartford

Brenden Beard, Marcellus

Jackson Kindig, Mendon

Honorable Mention

Bangor: Nolan Crandall, Junior Martinez; Bloomingdale: Mannix Cole, Jose Rojas; Cassopolis: Colin Bogue, R.J. Drews; Centreville: Clay Hall, Matt Swanwick; Comstock: Zach Gregg, Nick Khazad; Decatur: Gavin Boodt, Cameron Cropsey; Hartford: Lennon Eillis, Julian Rodarte; Marcellus: Dawsen Lehew, Nathan Mihills; Mendon: Evan Lukeman, Luke Schinker; White Pigeon: Isaiah Lane, Seth Miller