Pearl M. Hunt

April 21, 1944-June 21, 2022

Pearl Marie “Nana” Ballard Hunt, age 78, died Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in her residence.

Her life began April 21, 1944, in Jackson, Mississippi, one of ten children born to Will Henry and Margaret Ballard. She married Joseph Louis Hunt, Aug. 14, 1965 in Calvin Center, Michigan. After more than fifty-five years of marriage, he preceded her in death April 3, 2021.

Pearl was a member of New Vision of Life in Elkhart. She loved working in the church and served on the Usher Board as well as serving as Head Usher. Pearl worked at PerPak years, but she was a stay-at-home wife and took care of her family.

She loved to cook, especially her fried corn and greens. Everyone called her “Aunt Pearl” whether she was your aunt or not. Pearl had her ways, but she was loved by many.

Pearl will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her daughter, Paula Hunt of Cassopolis; her son, John Hunt of Elkhart; four grandchildren, Micheal (Cathy) Hunt of Maryland, LaVante’ Hunt of Florida, Alexis Hunt-Redding and Tyrese Hunt-Thompson, both of Cassopolis; two great-grandchildren, Tessa Hunt, Kyrie Hunt; sisters, Velma Danzy, Dorothy Williams; brother, Kenneth Williams; Godchildren, Jammie White, Carmalita Peake, Paul Peake II, Paul Peake III, Catrinka Presley, Quasha White; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two sons, Joseph Hunt, Jr., Robert Earl Hunt; three sisters, Margaret Jean Ballard, Wanda Delois Williams, Patricia Curtis; and three brothers, Eddie Ballard, Willie Ballard, and Alfred Ballard.

Mrs. Hunt will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Cassopolis.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.