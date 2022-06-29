One injured in Jefferson Township crash

CASSOPOLIS — A blown tire may be responsible for a multi-vehicle crash at 11:03 a.m. Wednesday in Jefferson Township according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the accident on M-60 near Hospital Street where they discovered that Warren Davis, 78, of Jones, was traveling eastbound on M-60 when, according to witnesses, a tire blew out on his vehicle, causing him to lose control, crashing in oncoming traffic before going off the roadway into the trees.

The oncoming vehicle, driven by Steven Fulton, 68, of Illinois, was unable to avoid the collision. Mr. Fulton was treated and released at the scene. Mr. Davis was transported to Lakeland Hospital in Niles for treatment.

Seatbelts were worn. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor. This case remains under investigation.

Assisting were Central Cass Fire Department and Pride Care Ambulance.