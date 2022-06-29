Aug. 8, 1934-June 24, 2022

Mary Jo Hemminger, age 87, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Friday, June 24, 2022.

Her life began Aug, 8, 1934 in Niles, Michigan, the middle of three children born to Francis and Aileen Fenton. She married Robert Junior Hemminger July 6, 1957. After almost thirty-four years of marriage, he preceded her in death in 1993.

Mary Jo loved animals, especially dogs. She had many and fostered many dogs. Mary Jo retired as Charge Nurse at Cass County Medical Care Facility in Cassopolis after fifteen years of service. During her years at the facility, she also took care of both of her parents who were residents.

Mary Jo will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her daughter, Kathryn Balok of Mishawaka; two sons, Matthew (Tina) Hemminger of Cassopolis, Michael Hemminger of Benton Harbor; six grandchildren; two great grandsons; one brother, William (Martha) Fenton of Niles; and five nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Kathleen Macklin.

The family will observe a private remembrance.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Mary Jo be made to Cass County Animal Rescue, 323 M-62, Cassopolis, Michigan 49031.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.