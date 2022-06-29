Jan. 26, 1937-June 25, 2022

Joan “Elaine” Dodd, 85 passed away on June 25, 2022, at the Cass County Medical Facility in Cassopolis.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held graveside on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Riverside Cemetery, 400 Riverside Dr. Dowagiac, with Fr. Raj J. Nathan officiating. Memorial contributions in Elaine’s name may be made to the American Alzheimer’s Association. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the family may do so at www.clarkhch.com.

Elaine was born Jan. 26, 1937, in Bemidji, Minnesota, to William and Edna (Suman) Joanis. She graduated from Dowagiac High School in 1954. On July 17, 1976, she married Thomas Dodd, in Cassopolis, Michigan. Elaine was an avid Notre Dame football Fan. In her spare time, she enjoyed crafting, going to the casino and playing bingo. Most of all, Elaine loved her family and will be greatly missed.

Elaine is survived by children, Lori (Stanley) Maggert, Steve (Kelly) Juroff, Sandra Juroff and John (Amy) Juroff; step-son, Steven Dodd; grandchildren, Amanda Juroff, Kristen Juroff, Carrie Dunithan, Kelsey Prestly, Justin Leason, Ryan Juroff and Zach Maggert; 10 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; and siblings, Barbara Kaman, Patricia Kasteiner, Victoria Lawrence, William (Margie) Joanis, Richard (Leslie) Joanis, Daniel (Dawna) Joanis, Michael Joanis and Markle (Jenny) Joanis.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Thomas Dodd; grandson, Joshua Leason; and siblings, Rose Stasiak, Mary Vitelli and Thomas Joanis.